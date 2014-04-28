Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

6 Pfennig 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1814 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 6 Pfennig 1814 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,392 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1814 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1814 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 6 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search