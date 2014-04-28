Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
6 Pfennig 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1814 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
