6 Pfennig 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1814 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1)