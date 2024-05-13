Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
