Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Heritage - February 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1815 FR at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

