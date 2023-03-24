24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1814 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)