Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1814 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

