Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1814 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
