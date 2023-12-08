Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/6 Thaler 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,562)
- Weight 5,197 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9207 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
