Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/6 Thaler 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,562)
  • Weight 5,197 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9207 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1814 MC at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

