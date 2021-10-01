Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/6 Thaler 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,562)
  • Weight 5,197 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9207 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1813 MC at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1813 MC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1813 MC at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

