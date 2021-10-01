1/6 Thaler 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)