1/24 Thaler 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 17, 2019.

