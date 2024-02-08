Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/24 Thaler 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
