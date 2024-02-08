Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/24 Thaler 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 17, 2019.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Naumann - January 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Naumann - April 1, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date April 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1815 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
