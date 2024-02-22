Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4406 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
