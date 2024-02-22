Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1814 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1814 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1814 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6540 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

