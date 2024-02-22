1/12 Thaler 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1814 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6540 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition VF (1)