Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern 4 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse Pattern 4 Pfennig 1814 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse Pattern 4 Pfennig 1814 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,33 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 4 Pfennig 1814 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1814 FR (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1568 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1814 FR (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

