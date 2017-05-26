Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern 4 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,33 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 4 Pfennig 1814 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
