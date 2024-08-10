Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Ducat 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse Ducat 1815 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse Ducat 1815 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4678 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (4)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 FR at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 FR at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 FR at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 FR at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
10115 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1815 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search