Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Ducat 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1815 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4678 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
