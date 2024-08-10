Ducat 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1814 with mark MC. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4677 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (3)