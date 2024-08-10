Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Ducat 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse Ducat 1814 MC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse Ducat 1814 MC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1814 with mark MC. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4677 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1814 MC at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
13558 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1814 MC at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
12104 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1814 MC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search