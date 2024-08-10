Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1814 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 5 Thaler 1814 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4674 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 FR at auction GINZA - February 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3035 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

