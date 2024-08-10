Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1814 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4674 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3035 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
