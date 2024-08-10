Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 1/2 Thaler 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1815 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1815 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1815 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5965 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2782 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1815 FR at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1815 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search