Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4673 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
