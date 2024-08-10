Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1814 MC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 10 Thaler 1814 MC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 with mark MC. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1249 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 MC at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1814 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search