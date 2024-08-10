Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1814 with mark MC. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1249 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search