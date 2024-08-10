Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1813 with mark MC. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4671 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2276 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
1459 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search