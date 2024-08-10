10 Thaler 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1813 with mark MC. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4671 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)