Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1813 MC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 10 Thaler 1813 MC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1813 with mark MC. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4671 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1813 MC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2276 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1813 MC at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
1459 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1813 MC at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
