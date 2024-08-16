Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1815 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,75 - 6,39 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
