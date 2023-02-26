2 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5567 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (7)