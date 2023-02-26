Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1815 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1815 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,75 - 6,39 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5567 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

