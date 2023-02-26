Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,75 - 6,39 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5567 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
