Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1814 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1814 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,75 - 6,39 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3834 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

