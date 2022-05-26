Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,75 - 6,39 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1814 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3834 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 2, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
