1 Pfennig 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition VF (1)