1 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) FR (1) No grade (8)