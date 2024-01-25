Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
