Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1815 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1815 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
