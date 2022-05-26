Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1814 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1814 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 650. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1814 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search