Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 650. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search