1 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 650. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition No grade (1)