Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1813 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1813 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1813 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1813 MC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1813 MC at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1813 MC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

