1 Pfennig 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1813 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2)