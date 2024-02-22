Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1813 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1813 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
