Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1821 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse Thaler 1821 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse Thaler 1821 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 15,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9343 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
8257 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1821 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
