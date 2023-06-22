Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1821 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1821 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 15,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9343 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
8257 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
