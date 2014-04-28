Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Mariengroschen 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1819 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse Mariengroschen 1819 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,485 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4633 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Mariengroschen 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Mariengroschen 1819 FR at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Mariengroschen 1819 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Mariengroschen 1819 FR at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Mariengroschen 1819 FR at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

