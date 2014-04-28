Mariengroschen 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Mariengroschen 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)