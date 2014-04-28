Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Mariengroschen 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,485 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4633 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1819
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Mariengroschen 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Möller (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
