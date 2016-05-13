Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

6 Pfennig 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,392 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2194 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

