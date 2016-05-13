Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
6 Pfennig 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1828 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2194 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
