Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
6 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search