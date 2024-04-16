Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

6 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 6 Pfennig 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,392 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

