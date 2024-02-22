6 Pfennig 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)