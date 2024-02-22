Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

6 Pfennig 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1819 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 6 Pfennig 1819 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,392 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

