Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
6 Pfennig 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1819
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
