6 Pfennig 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1816 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition XF (1)