Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
6 Pfennig 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1816 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Westfälische (1)
