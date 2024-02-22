Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
4 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,237 g
- Pure silver (0,0074 oz) 0,2313 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
