Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

4 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,237 g
  • Pure silver (0,0074 oz) 0,2313 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Heritage - July 5, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

