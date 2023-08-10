Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

4 Pfennig 1820 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1820 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 4 Pfennig 1820 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,237 g
  • Pure silver (0,0074 oz) 0,2313 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1820 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1820 FR at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1820 FR at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1820 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

