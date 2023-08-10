4 Pfennig 1820 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Pfennig 1820 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)