Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place December 15, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction cgb.fr - July 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 26, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction cgb.fr - April 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction cgb.fr - June 16, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

