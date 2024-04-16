Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1829 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1829 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place December 15, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
