Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
