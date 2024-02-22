Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1828 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 24 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search