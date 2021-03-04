Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.
- Höhn (1)
- Möller (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
