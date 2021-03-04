Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1828 CvC at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

