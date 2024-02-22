Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
