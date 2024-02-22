Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
