24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
