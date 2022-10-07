24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service ICG (1)