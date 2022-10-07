Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1826 CvC at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition MS62 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1826 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 24 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search