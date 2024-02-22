24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (2)