Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search