Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1825 CvC at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

