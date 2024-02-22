Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC "BRAUNSCHW" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568640 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 590. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 590 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1824 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 24 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search