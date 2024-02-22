Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC. "BRAUNSCHW" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Variety: "BRAUNSCHW"
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1824
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 with mark CvC. "BRAUNSCHW". This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568640 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 590. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 590 EUR
