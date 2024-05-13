Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1824
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search