24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (15) XF (3)