Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 4, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 6, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 5, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 11, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 6, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1824 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1824 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 24 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search