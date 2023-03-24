Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1823-1829" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search