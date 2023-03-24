Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1823-1829" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1823-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1823-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Künker (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Auctiones - May 22, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date May 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 160 CHF
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2015
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1823 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 24 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search