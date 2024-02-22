Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1816-1823" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1816-1823" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1816-1823" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

