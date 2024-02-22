Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1816-1823" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
