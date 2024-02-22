24 Mariengroschen 1823 CvC "Type 1816-1823" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1)