Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1821
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
