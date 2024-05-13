Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction CNG - January 15, 2013
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1821 CvC at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1821 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 24 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search