Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
