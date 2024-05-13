Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1820 MC at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

