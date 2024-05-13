Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5095 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Heritage - March 26, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

