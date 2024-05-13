Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1818 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5095 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Grün (3)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (10)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search