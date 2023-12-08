24 Mariengroschen 1817 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1817 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) Service PCGS (1)