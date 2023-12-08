Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1817 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1817
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1817 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.
Сondition
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
