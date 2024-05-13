Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
