24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1)