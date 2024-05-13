Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1816 FR at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

