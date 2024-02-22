Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6560 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
