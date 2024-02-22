Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6560 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

