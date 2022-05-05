Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3935 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

