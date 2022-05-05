Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/24 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3935 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
Сondition
