Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/24 Thaler 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place June 14, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
