Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/24 Thaler 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place June 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

