Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3942 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
