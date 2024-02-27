Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3942 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1830 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search